Anchor Paint

Navy Seamen Casey Dievendorf and Felicity Maxfield paint the starboard anchor aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis in Bremerton, Wash., Nov. 1, 2016. The gold anchors are a symbol of the Retention Excellence Award for sustaining superior levels of military retention. The aircraft carrier is conducting a scheduled maintenance availability at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dakota Rayburn