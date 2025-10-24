Southern Jump

A Naval Warfare service member leaps from an Air Force MC-130 Combat Talon II during a high-altitude, low-opening jump as part of Southern Strike 17 in Gulfport, Miss., Oct. 25, 2016. The Mississippi Air National Guard’s Combat Readiness Training Center hosted the multiservice exercise, which emphasizes air-to-air, air-to-ground and special operations forces training opportunities. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor T. McBride