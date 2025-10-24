An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Naval Warfare service member leaps from an Air Force MC-130 Combat Talon II during a high-altitude, low-opening jump as part of Southern Strike 17 in Gulfport, Miss., Oct. 25, 2016. The Mississippi Air National Guard’s Combat Readiness Training Center hosted the multiservice exercise, which emphasizes air-to-air, air-to-ground and special operations forces training opportunities. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor T. McBride

Southern Jump

A Naval Warfare service member leaps from an Air Force MC-130 Combat Talon II during a high-altitude, low-opening jump as part of Southern Strike 17 in Gulfport, Miss., Oct. 25, 2016. The Mississippi Air National Guard’s Combat Readiness Training Center hosted the multiservice exercise, which emphasizes air-to-air, air-to-ground and special operations forces training opportunities. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor T. McBride

  • Download: Full Size (0.8 MB)
  • Credit: Senior Airman Trevor McBride VIRIN: 161025-F-ER377-0267C.JPG
Photo Gallery