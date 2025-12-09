Riso's Reaction

Marine Lance Cpl. Christopher Ramos, left, maintains control of Riso, his military working dog, as Riso attacks decoying aggressor Marine Cpl. Jenna Cauble while training at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 25, 2016. Military working dogs are trained to subdue or intimidate suspects before the use lethal force. The military also uses working dogs for detecting explosives, narcotics and other harmful materials. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Allison Lotz