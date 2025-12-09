An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Lance Cpl. Christopher Ramos, left, maintains control of Riso, his military working dog, as Riso attacks decoying aggressor Marine Cpl. Jenna Cauble while training at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 25, 2016. Military working dogs are trained to subdue or intimidate suspects before the use lethal force. The military also uses working dogs for detecting explosives, narcotics and other harmful materials. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Allison Lotz

Riso's Reaction

Marine Lance Cpl. Christopher Ramos, left, maintains control of Riso, his military working dog, as Riso attacks decoying aggressor Marine Cpl. Jenna Cauble while training at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 25, 2016. Military working dogs are trained to subdue or intimidate suspects before the use lethal force. The military also uses working dogs for detecting explosives, narcotics and other harmful materials. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Allison Lotz

Photo Gallery