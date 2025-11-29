An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Airmen maneuver through concealing smoke during tactical combat casualty care training at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2016. The airmen, assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing Security Forces Squadron, learned to react to enemy contact and attacks from improvised explosive devices while focusing on combat care. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy

Red Smoke Maneuver

  • Download: Full Size (1.01 MB)
  • Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy VIRIN: 161021-Z-SV144-0051C.JPG
