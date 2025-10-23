Avionics View

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Maynard desolders a flex print assembly in the avionics shop of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Persian Gulf, Oct. 23, 2016. Maynard, an aviation electronics technician, helps inspect, repair and maintain aircraft avionics. The Eisenhower is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Seaman Christopher A. Michaels