Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Blake Harrington spots Seaman Xavier Williams as he loads a pallet of ammunition onto an MH-60S Seahawk on the flight deck of the USS Boxer during an ammunition offload in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 26, 2016. The amphibious assault ship is conducting routine operations off the coast of Southern California. The Seahawk is assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jesse Monford

Spotting a Seaman

  • Download: Full Size (1.09 MB)
  • Credit: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jesse Monford VIRIN: 161026-N-GZ228-277C.JPG
