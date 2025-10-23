An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force Tech Sgt. Lisha Terry, right, responds to simulated enemy fire while providing basic first aid to a role-playing casualty during tactical combat casualty care training at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2016. Terry is assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing Security Forces Squadron. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy

Casualty Care Training

