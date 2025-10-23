Inspecting a Seahawk

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Hunter MacLelland inspects the engine of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Persian Gulf, Oct. 20, 2016. MacLelland is an aviation machinist's mate. The helicopter is assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 7. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew J. Sneeringer