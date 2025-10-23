Strong Scanning

Army Pfc. Benjamin Grasso scans his sectors of fire during Strong Shield, an exercise in Panevezys, Lithuania, Oct. 22, 2016. Grasso is assigned to Company A, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment (Airborne), 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat (Airborne). Lithuania hosted the exercise to test the nation’s ability to work with different internal and external agencies. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Corinna Baltos