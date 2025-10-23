Helicopter Inspection Sailors inspect an MH-60R helicopter on the flight deck of the USS Stout in the Red Sea, Oct. 16, 2016. The Stout is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The helicopter is assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bill Dodge SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.16 MB) Credit: Petty Officer 3rd Class Bill Dodge VIRIN: 161016-N-GP524-097.JPG Photo Gallery