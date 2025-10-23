Vigilant View

An Air Force F-22 Raptor receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker while both units participate in Vigilant Shield 2017, a field training exercise, in the high Arctic, Oct. 18, 2016. The North American Aerospace Defense Command sponsored the annual exercise to improve operational capability in a binational environment. The Raptor is assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Pilots from the 92nd Aerial Refueling Squadron, assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., flew the Stratotanker. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook