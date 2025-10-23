An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelley Szydlo and Chase, her military working dog, search for simulated hidden explosives while participating in annual certification training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 14, 2016. Completion of annual certification training ensures that military working dog teams maintain their skills and operational readiness. Szydlo, a dog handler and Chase are assigned to the 673rd Security Forces Squadron. Air Force photo by Alejandro Pena

Table Manners

Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelley Szydlo and Chase, her military working dog, search for simulated hidden explosives while participating in annual certification training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 14, 2016. Completion of annual certification training ensures that military working dog teams maintain their skills and operational readiness. Szydlo, a dog handler and Chase are assigned to the 673rd Security Forces Squadron. Air Force photo by Alejandro Pena

Photo Gallery