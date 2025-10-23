Hot Section Work

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Marco Cheaib reaches into an access panel of the "hot section" of an E2-C Hawkeye's engine in the hangar bay of the USS Ronald Reagan during Invincible Spirit, an exercise off the southern coast of South Korea, Oct. 13, 2016. The aircraft is assigned to Airborne Early Warning Squadron 115. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Burke