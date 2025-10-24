Battlefield Survey A soldier in an opposing-forces surrogate vehicle surveys the battlefield during a rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., Oct. 7, 2016. The soldier is assigned to 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment. The rotation focused on the brigade's ability to conduct a deliberate defense of an area during conventional and hybrid threats. Army photo by Sgt. David Edge SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.4 MB) Credit: Austin Anyzeski VIRIN: 161007-A-DZ345-003A.JPG Photo Gallery