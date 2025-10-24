An official website of the United States Government 
Air Force Senior Airman Jeremiah Davidson replaces a turbine overheat detector on a C-130H Hercules in Cheyenne, Wyo., Sept. 26, 2016. The aircraft, assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, is undergoing an engine enhancement modification and will begin an operational use evaluation test program at the jointly run Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve test center in Tucson, Ariz. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Charles Delano

Engine Upgrades

