Growler Launch An E/A-18G Growler launches from the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 1, 2016. The Growler's primary mission is to support strike aircraft and ground troops by interrupting enemy electronic activity and obtaining tactical electronic intelligence within the combat area. The Reagan is supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Burke