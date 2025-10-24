An official website of the United States Government 
Carter Welcomes Australian Ministers to Pentagon

Defense Secretary Ash Carter, right, greets both Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne, center, and Christopher Pyne, the country's minister for defence industry, during an honor cordon at the Pentagon, Oct. 5, 2016. The leaders met to discuss matters of mutual importance. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith

Click here to see more images on Secretary Carter's Flickr page.

