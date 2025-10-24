Window Approach A Marine enters a window during Island Viper at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2016. During the annual training event, Marines cleared buildings, patrolled through simulated villages, completed obstacles for a leadership course and traversed an improvised explosive device course. The Marine is assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Patterson SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.31 MB) Credit: Cpl. Aaron Patterson VIRIN: 160927-M-QH615-237C.JPG Photo Gallery