Marine Corps Lt. Col. William Sheridan pilots a F-5N above Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., July 15, 2016. Sheridan commands the Marine Fighter Training Squadron 401, which is the Marine Corps' only adversary squadron. Marine fighter pilots man the squadron with each averaging well more than 2,500 flight hours in tactical fighter aircraft. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Conner Robbins

