Full-Honors Service

A soldier performs taps during a full-honors memorial service for Army Sgt. Wilson Meckley in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., April 4, 2016. Meckley, who was assigned to the 7th Infantry Division's Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment during the Korean War, was reported missing Dec. 2, 1950. On March 28, 2016, the Defense Department announced his body had been recovered. Army photo by Sgt. Cody W. Torkelson