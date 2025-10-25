An official website of the United States Government 
Navy Capt. Loren Masuoka performs an oral examination in Sandakan, Malaysia, June 2, 2016, during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Malaysia 2016. The annual maritime exercises occur among the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the armed forces of nine partner nations, including Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Timor-Leste. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Madailein Abbott

Oral Exam

