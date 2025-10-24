Situp Situation

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Errichiello motivates Seaman Recruit Sean Murray to perform situps at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill., July 1, 2016. Errichiello is assigned to the Blue Angels, the Navy's flight demonstration squadron, which participates in the Recruit Division Sponsorship Program. It allows Navy commands to interact with recruits during training and take part in turning individuals into well-rounded sailors. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Cotter