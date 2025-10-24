An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Errichiello motivates Seaman Recruit Sean Murray to perform situps at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill., July 1, 2016. Errichiello is assigned to the Blue Angels, the Navy's flight demonstration squadron, which participates in the Recruit Division Sponsorship Program. It allows Navy commands to interact with recruits during training and take part in turning individuals into well-rounded sailors. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Cotter

Situp Situation

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Errichiello motivates Seaman Recruit Sean Murray to perform situps at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill., July 1, 2016. Errichiello is assigned to the Blue Angels, the Navy's flight demonstration squadron, which participates in the Recruit Division Sponsorship Program. It allows Navy commands to interact with recruits during training and take part in turning individuals into well-rounded sailors. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Cotter

  • Download: Full Size (1.14 MB)
  • Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Cotter VIRIN: 160701-N-IR734-039C.JPG
Photo Gallery