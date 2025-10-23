An official website of the United States Government 
Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Cole, center left, the last surviving Doolittle Raider, salutes during a funeral service for fellow Raider and former Staff Sgt. David J. Thatcher in Missoula, Mont., June 27, 2016. The Raiders, 79 volunteers led by Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle, flew a mission to strike military targets in Japan four months after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Annabel Monroe

Doolittle Heroes

