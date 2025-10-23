SWIFT RESPONSE 16

British soldiers strap a U.S. soldier to a litter during a medical evacuation simulation as part of the Swift Response 16 training exercise at Hohenfels Training Area in Hohenfels, Germany, Jun. 23, 2016. More than 5,000 service members from 10 countries are participating in the exercise. Following yesterday’s historic decision by voters in the United Kingdom to withdraw from the European Union, Defense Secretary Ash Carter spoke by telephone June 24 with his U.K. counterpart, Defense Secretary Michael Fallon. Carter emphasized that the U.S. and the U.K. will always enjoy a special relationship that’s reflected in the two nations’ close defense ties, Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook said in a readout of the call. Army photo by Spc. Nathaniel Nichols