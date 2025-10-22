Target Practice Army Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Rodriguez, left, engages targets during the Joint Multinational Training Command's Best Warrior competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 22, 2016. The four-day competition challenges soldiers to prove their skills in military knowledge, leadership and endurance. Rodriguez is assigned to the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy. U.S. Army photo by Gerhard Seuffert SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.86 MB) Credit: Gerhard Seuffert VIRIN: 160621-A-UP200-116.JPG Photo Gallery