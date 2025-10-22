Target Practice

Army Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Rodriguez, left, engages targets during the Joint Multinational Training Command's Best Warrior competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 22, 2016. The four-day competition challenges soldiers to prove their skills in military knowledge, leadership and endurance. Rodriguez is assigned to the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy. U.S. Army photo by Gerhard Seuffert