Highway Landing

An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the Michigan Air National Guard lands on a remote highway strip near Jägala, Estonia, during cooperative training exercise Saber Strike 16, June 20, 2016. It marked the first time in more than 30 years that a U.S. Air Force aircraft has practiced austere landing training on a highway. Minnesota National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren