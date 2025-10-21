An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the Michigan Air National Guard lands on a remote highway strip near Jägala, Estonia, during cooperative training exercise Saber Strike 16, June 20, 2016. It marked the first time in more than 30 years that a U.S. Air Force aircraft has practiced austere landing training on a highway. Minnesota National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren

Highway Landing

An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the Michigan Air National Guard lands on a remote highway strip near Jägala, Estonia, during cooperative training exercise Saber Strike 16, June 20, 2016. It marked the first time in more than 30 years that a U.S. Air Force aircraft has practiced austere landing training on a highway. Minnesota National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren

Photo Gallery