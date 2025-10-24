Patient Eyes

Air Force Maj. Brandon Harris examines the eyes of a patient during Pacific Angel 16-2 in Kampot province, Cambodia, June 14, 2016. Harris is an optometrist assigned to Yokota Air Force Base’s 374th Aersospace Medicine Squadron. The exercise helps cultivate common bonds and foster goodwill between the United States, Cambodia and several regional nations by conducting multilateral humanitarian assistance and civil military operations. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard