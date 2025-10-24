An official website of the United States Government 
An EA-18G Growler launches from the USS John C. Stennis during dual carrier strike group operations with the USS Ronald Reagan in the Philippine Sea, June 19, 2016, to support security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. The Growler is assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 133. The operations mark the U.S. Navy's continued presence throughout the 7th Fleet area of responsibility. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Rodriguez Santiago

Growler Launch

  • Download: Full Size (1.15 MB)
  • Credit: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Rodriguez Santiago VIRIN: 160619-N-GZ947-056C.JPG
