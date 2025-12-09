An official website of the United States Government 
Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work, left, German navy Admiral Manfred Nielson, Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, center, and Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meet with senior leaders at NATO Supreme Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk, Va., June 16, 2016. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Tim D. Godbee

NATO Discussions

  • Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Tim D. Godbee VIRIN: 160616-D-SK590-285A.JPG
