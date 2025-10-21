An official website of the United States Government 
Sailors observe an MV-22B Osprey as it approaches the USS Carl Vinson in the Pacific Ocean, June 12, 2016. The military is testing the V-22 Osprey, which is slated to replace the C-2A Greyhound as the singular logistics platform on an aircraft carrier for future carrier on-board delivery operations. Navy photo by Interior Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Newman

Osprey Overhead

  • Download: Full Size (1.42 MB)
  • Credit: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Joe Newman VIRIN: 160612-N-VK790-006C.JPG
