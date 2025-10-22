Warrior Training

Former Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Lammers trains at Arvin Gym as he prepares for the 2016 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., June 11, 2016. The adaptive sports competition includes wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Special Operations Command and British forces. Army photo by Spc. Michel'le Stokes