Weapons Work

Air Force Senior Airman Clarence Williams uploads a guided bomb unit on an F-16C Fighting Falcon at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, June 7, 2016. Williams is a weapons maintainer assigned to the 455th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. The weapons team ensures pilots have the correct and functional munitions to provide the air cover ground forces need. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justyn M. Freeman