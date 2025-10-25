Ladder Look

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Parker Tait, left, Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlos Vela, center, and Seaman Jarodd Johnson secure an accommodation ladder aboard the USS Stout while transiting the Mediterranean Sea, June 8, 2016. Tait and Vela are boatswain's mates. The guided-missile destroyer is supporting U.S. national security interests in Europe. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bill Dodge