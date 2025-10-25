An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Parker Tait, left, Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlos Vela, center, and Seaman Jarodd Johnson secure an accommodation ladder aboard the USS Stout while transiting the Mediterranean Sea, June 8, 2016. Tait and Vela are boatswain's mates. The guided-missile destroyer is supporting U.S. national security interests in Europe. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bill Dodge

Ladder Look

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Parker Tait, left, Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlos Vela, center, and Seaman Jarodd Johnson secure an accommodation ladder aboard the USS Stout while transiting the Mediterranean Sea, June 8, 2016. Tait and Vela are boatswain's mates. The guided-missile destroyer is supporting U.S. national security interests in Europe. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bill Dodge

  • Download: Full Size (1.21 MB)
  • Credit: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Bill Dodge VIRIN: 160608-N-GP524-446C.JPG
Photo Gallery