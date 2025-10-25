Helicopter Maintenance

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrea Ramos, left, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Micah Rupp conduct maintenance on an MH-60S helicopter on the flight deck of hospital ship USNS Mercy in the Pacific Ocean, June 7, 2016, to prepare for the first mission stop in Timor Leste. Ramos and Rupp are aviation structural mechanics assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadrom. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hank Gettys