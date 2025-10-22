Rail Operator

Marine Corps Pfc. Andrew Eckhardt guides a humvee onto rail cars while participating in rail operations training at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., June 7, 2016. Eckhardt practiced preparing vehicles for rail transportation while wearing full combat gear in the harsh Mojave Desert heat to prepare for future operations. Eckhardt is assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 7. Marine Corps photo by Carlos Guerra