Wind Watcher

Navy Seaman Terrell Grantwaters measures wind speed aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Atlantic Ocean, June 6, 2016. The aircraft carrier is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. Grantwaters is an aerographer's mate airman. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anderson W. Branch