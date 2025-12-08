An official website of the United States Government 
Paratroopers complete an airborne operation as part of Exercise Anakonda 2016 in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, June 6, 2016. The Polish-led, multinational exercise runs from June 7-17, and involves more than 25,000 participants from more than 20 nations. The paratroopers are soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes

Anakonda Airdrop

  • Download: Full Size (1.28 MB)
  • Credit: Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes VIRIN: 160606-A-TA175-005C.JPG
