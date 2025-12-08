Anakonda Airdrop

Paratroopers complete an airborne operation as part of Exercise Anakonda 2016 in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, June 6, 2016. The Polish-led, multinational exercise runs from June 7-17, and involves more than 25,000 participants from more than 20 nations. The paratroopers are soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes