Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine sends a round down range from an AT-4 rocket launcher during live-fire training at Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune, N.C. June 3, 2016. The Marine is assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion. The unit's Marines took the training to broaden their mission capabilities and prepare for real world scenarios. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dalton Precht

Rocket Round

  • Download: Full Size (1.66 MB)
  • Credit: Marine Corps Cpl. Dalton Precht VIRIN: 160606-M-WI309-115C.JPG
