Ceremony Procession

Defense Secretary Ash Carter, center left, faces the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Army Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, center right, during a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., June 6, 2016. Becker is commanding general of Joint Force Headquarters National Capitol Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. DoD photo by Army Sgt. 1st Class Clydell Kinchen