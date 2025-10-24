Airdrop Prep

Airmen prepare a C-17 Globemaster III for an airdrop mission with soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division during exercise Crescent Reach 16 at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., May 26, 2016. The annual exercise evaluates the base's abilities in a large-scale aircraft formation while deploying airmen and cargo in response to a simulated crisis abroad. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jason Robertson