An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Airmen prepare a C-17 Globemaster III for an airdrop mission with soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division during exercise Crescent Reach 16 at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., May 26, 2016. The annual exercise evaluates the base's abilities in a large-scale aircraft formation while deploying airmen and cargo in response to a simulated crisis abroad. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jason Robertson

Airdrop Prep

Airmen prepare a C-17 Globemaster III for an airdrop mission with soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division during exercise Crescent Reach 16 at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., May 26, 2016. The annual exercise evaluates the base's abilities in a large-scale aircraft formation while deploying airmen and cargo in response to a simulated crisis abroad. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jason Robertson

  • Download: Full Size (1.9 MB)
  • Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Robertson VIRIN: 160526-F-XT249-023A.JPG
Photo Gallery