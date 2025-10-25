The Saluting Marine

Retired Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers holds a salute for four hours to mark his 15th Rolling Thunder, an annual motorcycle ride, with his bride, Lorraine Chambers, in Washington, D.C., May 29, 2016. Chambers married Lorraine in the same spot where he rendered his salute. The event raises awareness for those missing in action and prisoners of war. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Molly Hampton