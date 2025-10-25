.50-Caliber Comments

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Dyer supervises Petty Officer 3rd Class Zakendrick Watson as he shoots a .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the USS Boxer in the Gulf of Aden, June 1, 2016. The amphibious assult ship is supporting efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Dyer is a gunner's mate and Watson is an aviation ordnanceman. Navy photo by Seaman Eric Burgett