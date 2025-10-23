Aerial Exercise

Army Staff Sgt. Paul Cimino, right, observes Army Sgt. William Harpe firing at targets with an M240B machine gun during an aerial gunnery training exercise over Warren Grove Gunnery Range, N.J., April 15, 2016. Cimino is master gunner and Harpe is a crew chief assigned to the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 150th Assault Helicopter Battalion. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen