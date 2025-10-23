High-Fives

Former Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jay Somers, right, gives high-fives as he passes through a cheering crowd along the Face of America bike route in Gettysburg, Pa., April 24, 2016. More than 150 disabled veteran cyclists and 600 other cyclists rode 110 miles from Arlington, Va., to Gettysburg, Pa., over two days to honor veterans and service members who were wounded or disabled while serving the nation. DoD photo by EJ Hersom