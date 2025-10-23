At the Controls

Air Force Capt. Mike Elliott, aircraft commander, and Air Force Capt. Addison Schenk, copilot, monitor the controls of a C-17 transporting Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, from Iraq’s Kurdistan region, April 22, 2016. Dunford visited Iraq to assess the campaign against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro