Range Visit

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, center left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with Army Lt. Gen. Sean MacFarland, commander of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, at Besmaya Range Complex in Iraq, April 21, 2016. Dunford is visiting Iraq to assess the campaign against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro