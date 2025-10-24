Best Ranger First

Army Staff Sgt. Erich Friedlein navigates a water confidence course during the 2016 Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Ga., April 17, 2016. Friedlein, of the Pennsylvania National Guard, and Capt. Robert Killian, a Colorado National Guardsman, won the competition -- the first National Guard team to win in the event’s 33-year history. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Reagan