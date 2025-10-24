An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Staff Sgt. Erich Friedlein navigates a water confidence course during the 2016 Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Ga., April 17, 2016. Friedlein, of the Pennsylvania National Guard, and Capt. Robert Killian, a Colorado National Guardsman, won the competition -- the first National Guard team to win in the event’s 33-year history. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Reagan

Best Ranger First

Army Staff Sgt. Erich Friedlein navigates a water confidence course during the 2016 Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Ga., April 17, 2016. Friedlein, of the Pennsylvania National Guard, and Capt. Robert Killian, a Colorado National Guardsman, won the competition -- the first National Guard team to win in the event’s 33-year history. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Reagan

  • Download: Full Size (1.03 MB)
  • Credit: Staff Sgt. Edward Reagan VIRIN: 160415-A-GA538-005A.JPG
Photo Gallery