Saluting the Fallen

A U.S. Air Force C-17 aircrew salutes as U.S soldiers assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency participate in a repatriation ceremony in New Delhi, April 13, 2016, to mark the return of possible remains of U.S. service members lost in World War II. Defense Secretary Ash Carter attended the ceremony during his visit to India. DoD photo by Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz