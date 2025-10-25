Barricade Buddies

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Corey Johnson, left, and Lance Cpl. Daniel Lopez fire their M4 carbines from behind a barricade during combat marksmanship training at Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 31, 2016. The event aims to hone combat marksmanship skills, including how to shoot, move and communicate with a buddy. Johnson and Lopez are mortarmen assigned to the 1st Marine Division's Weapons Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett White