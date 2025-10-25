Metal Framing

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Marco Rodriguez welds and prepares metal framing at an elementary school during Exercise Balikatan 2016 in Capiz, Philippines, 2, 2016. The effort is one of multiple community-assistance projects to improve the quality of life for residents and strengthen the bond between the U.S. and the Philippines. Rodriguez is assigned to the 9th Engineer Support Battalion. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hilda M. Becerra